$1.25M Sugarcreek Twp. home for sale is on more than 10 acres, has a pond

Inside the two-story foyer has hardwood flooring and a ceiling. A transom window above the front door lets in additional light and there is a guest closet with wood plank doors. To the left is a home office. It has a vaulted ceiling, track lighting, a bay window and LVT flooring.

To the right of the foyer is the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and wood cabinets. There are quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. A long kitchen island has a breakfast bar and an electric cooktop. Appliances include double wall ovens, a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. There is a breakfast area with ceiling fan. Off the kitchen is the laundry room. It has LVT flooring, a sink with cabinets and a built-in coat rack. There is an exterior door opening to the garage.

Off the kitchen is the dining room. It has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and tray ceiling and crown molding, French doors open to a sunroom. It has tile flooring, a ceiling fan and an exterior door opening to the back yard.

Off the sunroom and dining room is the family room. It has hardwood flooring, a vaulted ceiling, two skylights, recessed lighting and two ceiling fans. There is a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with wood mantel. There are also two sliding glass doors on either side of the fireplace.

To the left of the foyer is a hallway leading to the primary bedroom suite. The bedroom has hardwood flooring, a tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. The attached ensuite bathroom has tile flooring and tile halfway up the walls, a freestanding soaking tub, double vanity with two sinks and tile walk in shower. There is a walk-in closet with a custom organizing system. The first floor also has a half bath with wood vanity and hardwood flooring and a second laundry area with room for a stacking unit.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and three additional bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms walk in closets and one has an ensuite bathroom. Hardwood flooring flows through all the bedrooms and in the hallway and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower. The second full bathroom has a double vanity, tile flooring and a walk-in shower.

The finished basement has an entertainment room, bedroom and home gym as well as a full bathroom. There is LVT flooring in the entertainment room, two ceiling fans and a built-in booth seating section. There is a wet bar with wood top and room for bar stools with track lighting above. The home gym has tile flooring and a ceiling light. The bedroom has LVT flooring, and a ceiling light and the full bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity, wood accent wall and walk in shower with glass doors.

Outside the back of the home has a wood deck with railings and a gazebo. There are two sets of steps leading down to the yard. There is a concrete walkway that wraps around to a patio. An outbuilding has an additional garage space with an attached covered area. There is a greenhouse and chicken coup. There is also a fully stocked pond with boat dock.

Price: $1,250,000

Contact: Karen Ollier, Irongate Inc. Realtors, 937-545-3244, karen@karenollier.com