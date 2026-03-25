$1.195M three-story Tudor in Oakwood, built in 1929, is for sale

Inside the foyer has tile flooring, crown molding, a ceiling light and closet. To the left is a family room. There is one step down from the foyer to this room, which has hardwood floors, a decorative ceiling with crown molding and a ceiling light. There is a fireplace with a marble hearth and mantel.

To the right is a dining room. It has tile/plank flooring, French doors and a decorative chandelier. There is crown molding and two built in corner cabinets. the kitchen and a sitting/living room are off the dining room. The living room has tile flooring, crown molding and a ceiling fan.

The kitchen has been completely updated with tile floors, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets, recessed lighting and a pendant light. There is a breakfast bar with an opening into the dining room. Appliances include a professional gas range with stainless range hood, drawer style microwave, dishwasher, and trash compactor.

There is a room off the kitchen with cabinets and a sink and wood countertops. A sub-zero refrigerator is in the attached mud room along with custom cabinets and recessed lighting. Built in cabinets across from the refrigerator has room for shoes and there is a built-in bench.

There is a half bathroom and walk in closet off the mud room. The bathroom has a wall hung pedestal sink, tile flooring and a ceiling light.

There is a newly remodeled entertainment room is at the back of the house. It has heated tile floors, a coffered ceiling with recessed lighting and a large island with a quartz top and room for seating. There are built in cabinets and a full wall with stacked stone. The cabinet/bar area has a granite top, a sink and two beverage coolers. French exterior doors open to the back patio.

Off the family room is a study and sunroom. The study has hardwood floors, decorative crown molding, built in bookcases and a decorative chandelier. A door opens to the sunroom. It has a tile floor, two skylights and another door the opens into the family room. There is also an exterior door.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second floor. There is a landing halfway up with wood parquet floors and windows overlooking the backyard. Steps continue to the second floor and five bedrooms. The primary bedroom has hardwood floors, crown molding, a ceiling fan and three closets. It has an attached office with crown molding, a decorative ceiling light, hardwood floors and a fireplace with a wood mantel. There is a full bathroom across the hall. It has tile flooring, a double vanity, tile halfway up the walls and a walk-in shower with a glass door.

There are four additional bedrooms on the second floor, two office/study rooms and two additional bathrooms. The bedrooms have hardwood floors and crown molding. One bedroom has carpeting over the hardwood. T

wo bedrooms have ceiling fans and two have decorative ceiling lights. The study rooms have hardwood floors; one has a walk-in closet and the other is opens to a full bathroom that connects to one of the bedrooms.

The bathroom has tile flooring, a pedestal sink, a walk-in shower with a glass door, tile halfway up the walls, a ceiling light and a bathtub. The third ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a walk-in shower with tile and a glass door. The hallway has a built-in cabinet and closet.

Carpeted steps lead to the third floor and the fifth bedroom. It has neutral carpeting, and a walk-in closet. A full bathroom is off the carpeted hallway. It has tile flooring, chair rail molding, a pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination. The third floor also has a door closing off unfinished attic space. This space has wood floors and lighting.

The home has an unfinished basement with a workshop area, storage and a laundry room. The laundry room has a utility sink, built in cabinets and a range. There are three additional unfinished rooms and three closets.

The backyard has a paver patio with a stacked stone circular wall, a stone firepit and a separate paver patio off the sunroom. A walkway connects the firepit area with the driveway and detached garage. There is a built-in basketball hoop outside of the garage. The yard has been heavily landscaped. There are also raised garden beds next to the garage.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,195,000

Contact: Christopher Uphus, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-641-9803 Chris@z-kgroup.com