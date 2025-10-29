Drop everything and make the cookies

Even if it’s not a domestic disaster like those, there are always appointments to be made, phone calls we’ve put off, online returns to drop, bills to pay, and of course that illusive thing called self care. And in the midst of all this checking off we’re supposed to find time to connect with our families, follow our dreams, contribute to the community, fight the patriarchy, make meaningful connections with the world around us, and eat enough protein.

How?

I fear we need to simplify. Or at the very least, reevaluate our priorities.

On Tuesday, I was in the midst of an overwhelmed paralysis — those times when you have so much to do that tackling any of it seems impossible. Knowing I was headed to Cincinnati to visit my oldest daughter, I dropped everything and made cookies instead.

Not one item on my list got completed. But, I arrived in Cincinnati with freshly baked chocolate (and pretzel) cookies for my college student who is suffering severely from the Dining Hall Ick.

We went to a concert that night that seemed to build on my day’s learnings. If you don’t know Jon Batiste, he was the musical director for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and is a musician, singer and composer. His talents really know no limits. His concert entitled “The Big Money Tour” was captivating.

He and his nearly 10 person band were set in front of a circus tent-like backdrop that read “This is the circus of love. Under our tent there is revival and joy” in red paint over the drapey opening. And joy and love flowed freely that night as he and his band poured into their performance.

“The Big Money Tour” is not about big money at all, but about all the things that cannot be bought.

“You can buy a house, but you can’t buy a home.

You can be surrounded but still be alone

You can be living the life but not living the dream

Mama said, ‘boy don’t you be no dummy

Everybody chasin’ that big, big money,’” he sings on the title track.

At the end of the day, the speeding ticket will get paid, the windows will get replaced eventually, the gutters will get cleaned, maybe you’ll even get that promotion — but that’s all just noise.

The real meat of life is the love you give. And if that requires you to ignore your domestic duties and bake a batch of these cookies for someone, then I say — do it.

”But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in southwest Ohio with her four kids and a cat and is developing a food memoir that’s ever-nearing completion. If she’s not playing tennis or at a yoga class, she’s in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

This recipe first appeared in the book The Order of Things by my friend Sarah Gormley. While I’ve changed several things including the type of sugars and the addition of pretzels, the printed version might be even better, though it’s hard to imagine. My daughter texted that they are “the best thing I’ve ever had in my life.” And her roommates agreed. I do, however, suggest buying the book - it’s a terrific read. Note that the dough requires an overnight rest to be ideal, but baking them right away is also fine if you can’t wait.

Ingredients:

2 sticks salted butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 cup turbinado sugar

2 large eggs, preferably room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup 72% dark chocolate chips

1 cup dark chocolate covered pretzels, chopped

Maldon salt for sprinkling

In a large bowl, cream the butter until light and fluffy with a handheld mixer on medium high speed. Add in the sugars and beat until well incorporated. Add both eggs and the vanilla, beat well.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder.

Add the dry ingredients to the butter and sugar mixture and beat until just uniform. Add the chocolate chips and pretzels and beat until incorporated.

Chill the dough for 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Using a cookie scoop, scoop 1 tablespoon balls of dough onto the prepared cookie sheets, 8 per sheet evenly spaced. Carefully sprinkle the Maldon salt on each cookie.

Bake for 9 minutes or until the edges of the cookies are beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and bang the cookie sheet on the counter.

This is a tried and true baking method to keep the center chewy and dense, instead of cakey.

Let cool for five minutes on the sheet and then transfer to a wire rack until completely cool.