Splish splash! Here’s your guide to area water parks

Looking to add just a bit more adventure to your pool time this summer? A trip to an area water park might provide the perfect sun-soaked escape.
Just in time for the start of the summer season, we have created a guide to area water parks that offer thrills like waterslides, interactive play stations, wave pools and other water-infused fun.
🏊CONEY ISLAND PARK
Description: This park located along the banks of Lake Como has both water and land rides that'll thrill kiddos, teenagers and adults alike.
Location: 6201 Kellogg Ave., 10 miles east of downtown Cincinnati
Open: Open to the public beginning Saturday, May 29. The Sunlite Water Adventure is open most days between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., though hours may vary, so be sure to check the water park’s website.
Attractions: Pool cabanas, a 3-million gallon pool (with slides and diving boards), typhoon tower (equipped with 73 interactive play stations), water slides, as well as thrill rides. New attractions, like the Challenge Zone, which boasts a massive floating obstacle course, and Action Alley, which a Jump Pad and Connect 4 Basketball, will also be available to guests this year.
Admission: General admission is $27.49 for adults, $23.49 for seniors and $20.49 for children between the ages of two and seven. Check the water park’s website for season passes and other special pricing.
Parking: Free with the purchase of a daily ticket.
Tickets/information: At the park and online; 513-232-8230 | Website
🏊♂️GREAT WOLF LODGE
Description: The indoor water park features water slides and a four-story treehouse with water sprays.
Location: 2501 Great Wolf Drive, Mason
Open: Daily, year-round
Admission: Day passes or overnight packages with rooms and suites available. Rates vary. Visit the water park’s website to purchase day passes or reserve lodging.
Parking: Free
Information/reservations: 513-459-8885, 1-800-913-9653 | Website
🌊KINGS ISLAND’S SOAK CITY WATERPARK
Description: Open through Labor Day, the waterpark at Kings Island opens with its offerings of more than 100 rides, including 15 roller coasters, and Soak City, a 33-acre waterpark.
Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
Soak City: Open for the season beginning Saturday, May 29. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Attractions: 36 water slides, two wave pools, relaxing lagoons and twists to get your adrenaline pumping as you cool down in the water.
Single-priced tickets: Single-day admission tickets can be purchased on the Kings Island website for $45 each. You can also purchase a two-day ticket (the second day an additional $30). These prices do not include applicable taxes and fees.
Parking: $17 per car or $27 per car for preferred parking.
Tickets/information: Prior reservations are required to visit Soak City and can be made by visiting Kings Island’s website.
🏄WAKE NATION CINCINNATI
Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy
Description: The water-sports complex offers wakeboarding, water-skiing and an array of inflatable slides and other water toys.
Location: Joyce Park, 201 Joe Nuxhall Way, Fairfield
Open: Tentatively set to open by Friday, June 11. Hours have yet to be announced.
Aqua Park and Superslide Tickets: $39 for two hours or $59 for an all-day pass. Guests can also purchase separate tickets to the Aqua Park or Superslide. Group pricing is also available.
Parking: Free
Tickets/information: Available on-site; 513-887-9253 | Website
🦍ZOOMBEZI BAY
Credit: Grahm S. Jones
Description: A 22.7-acre water park — adjacent to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium — features 17 water slides, a wave pool and plenty of kid and family-friendly activities.
Location: 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell
Open: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, Aug. 8.
Admission: General admission, $30.99, children 3-9 and seniors, $24.99, children under 3 free.
Parking: $10
Tickets/information: Tickets must be pre-purchased online.
😱AQUA ADVENTURES AT LAND OF ILLUSION
Description: Aqua Adventures features water slides, big inflatable obstacles and beach volleyball on a real sandy beach next to a bright blue reservoir. After that, enjoy the full bar service of Aqua Lounge and relax on their patio seating.
Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Open: Aqua Adventures opens for the season Friday, May 28. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Admission: General admission for those 42 inches and smaller is $23.99, while admission for those taller than 42 inches is $28.99.
Parking: $5
Tickets/information: Website