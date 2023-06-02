BreakingNews
Mad River Tavern continues soft opening of new Clark County restaurant

PHOTOS: Vallarta Mexican Seafood open in Beavercreek

1 / 10
The owners of El Toro have opened Vallarta, a new restaurant concept featuring Mexican seafood, at 4448 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top