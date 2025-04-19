Kings Island honors Cincinnati with renamed roller coaster

Kings Island renamed its Backlot Stunt Coaster to honor Cincinnati, now calling it the Queen City Stunt Coaster. CONTRIBUTED

By Danielle Goodman – WCPO
19 hours ago
Kings Island is open for the 2025 season and has reimagined one of its classic roller coasters, which turns 20 this year.

It has renamed the Backlot Stunt Coaster the Queen City Stunt Coaster, a ride that accelerates to 40 miles per hour in 3 seconds. It has been renamed to honor Cincinnati and features the city’s skyline and iconic landmarks.

The Queen City Stunt Coaster is modeled after a closed movie set in Cincinnati, where riders in their own stunt cars race through the city streets.

Riders go through a parking garage with a series of helixes and then up, down and around high-banked turns. According to park officials, the roller coaster may even take riders through a model of the city’s abandoned subway system.

ExploreMore than 40 spots at Kings Island have food and snacks: Here’s what is new

The ride opened in May 2005 as “The Italian Job” and was renamed the Backlot Stunt Coaster in 2008.

It is 1,960-feet long and takes about 2 minutes to ride.

Kings Island opened for the season April 19.

