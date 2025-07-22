How to audition for this year’s Halloween Haunt and Winterfest at Kings Island

Applicants can also apply to tower over guests as a stilt walker or launch themselves at unsuspecting attendees as a bungee jumper.

The park will also be hiring theatrically-trained actors and stunt performers for a new experience coming to Halloween Haunt.

“From the creators behind some of the most terrifying films films in horror history, a new nightmare is coming to Kings Island for Haunt,” said a flyer promoting auditions.

Representatives from the park had no comment when asked what this experience might be.

Auditions for Halloween Haunt will be held 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and 5-7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Kings Islands will also hold auditions for its family-friendly events, Tricks and Treats and Winterfest. The park will be looking for actors, musicians, mascot characters, vocalists and more.

The park will be looking to fill these positions noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 2 through Sept. 7.

Actors are being asked to bring two minutes of family-friendly material, while musicians are required to prepare two contemporary, pop-style songs. Vocalists auditioning at the park will also need to prepare two songs, but they can be pop or country. Vocalists may also be asked to learn a short dance.

Those auditioning to be a dancer, performer or mascot character will also be taught a movement or dance routine.

Kings Island will also be looking to hire entertainment technicians for its holiday events. These behind-the-scenes positions include costume staff, scenic artists, makeup artists, warehouse staff and more.

Auditions for these roles will be 5-8 p.m. Fridays, noon-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 1 through Sept. 7.

No appointments are necessary for any roles, however some positions fill up quickly. All auditions will be held at the park’s Human Resources building, and parking will be available in the Associate Parking Lot. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old and are recommended to bring resumes.

For more information, email Kevin.Brunck@visitkingsisland.com or check out jobs.sixflags.com/kings-island.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Mills.