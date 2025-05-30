12 Father’s Day events to do in the region: Golf, cars, whiskey and more

Breaking: Historic Roman Catholic church declared a loss, fire department says

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and many businesses across the Dayton area are poised to celebrate. Here are some of Father’s Day events and discounts to look out for before June 15:

Whiskey, Wit and Fatherhood Featuring Phil Talks Whiskey

When: 6-9 p.m. June 13

Location: Jungle Jim’s International Market: 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield

Description: Various Kentucky-made bourbons will be featured at Jungle Jim’s Father’s Day whiskey tasting, including Maker’s Mark and Wild Turkey. Scheduled to take place at the Oscar Station event venue, there will also be a buffet and stories from Phil Kollin of “Phil Talks Whiskey.”

Father’s Day Weekend Breakfast Buffet

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 14-15

Location: The Famous Restaurant: 953 S. Main St., Centerville

Description: The Famous Restaurant in Centerville will honor Father’s Day with a special buffet Saturday and Sunday.

Father’s Day Weekend Car Show

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 14

Location: 6845 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield

Description: Raising money for the James Cancer Center in Columbus, this annual car show will take place over six acres and feature professional judges. This year’s event will also include a performance from Amy Newhart.

Father’s Day at the Morrow Arts Center

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14

Location: 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Description: The Morrow Arts Center will celebrate Father’s Day with an event themed to the 1980s, featuring retro giveaways and sales. Guests can also try their hand at “dad-friendly” games and activities.

20th Annual Juneteenth FatherFest

Springfield celebrated Juneteenth Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Gammon House and the surrounding area. The Juneteenth Celebration is in conjunction with FatherFest, a celebration of fatherhood. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 14

Location: 620 Piqua Place, Springfield

Description: The Gammon House will host an event not only to celebrate fatherhood, but also African American history and culture. There will be live performances, crafts, historical demonstrations, food vendors and more.

Father’s Day Golf Scramble

When: 3-6 p.m. June 14

Location: Mound Golf Course: 757 Mound Road, Miamisburg

Description: Guests will play on teams of two across nine holes at Mound Golf Course’s Father’s Day Scramble. Awards for low scores will be given out. Contestants can sign up for the event at the course itself.

Breakfast with the Beatles

When: 9-11 a.m. June 15

Location: 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: The Fraze Pavilion will host a free, Beatles-themed event for families at the Lincoln Park Civic Commons to celebrate Father’s Day. Guests can also purchase a continental breakfast.

Father’s Day at On Par Entertainment

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. June 15

Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

Description: To celebrate Father’s Day, On Par Entertainment will offer 50% off darts and duckpin bowling.

Father’s Day Bourbon, Barbeque, Brews and Blues

When: Noon June 15

Location: 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Description: Trucks will be lined up outside of Mother Stewart’s Brewing on Father’s Day to celebrate the occasion. Inside, guests will be able to try barbeque dishes, drink bourbon and listen to blues music.

11th Annual Father’s Day Car and Truck Show

When: Noon-3 p.m. June 15

Location: 750 Union Blvd., Englewood

Description: There will be live music, food, games and more at Fairview Church’s 11th annual Father’s Day Car and Truck Show. Award categories include best specialty car and best in show.

Father’s Day Cookout at Valley Vineyards

When: 4 p.m. June 15

Location: 2276 E. U.S. 22, Morrow

Description: Valley Vineyards will host a special dinner to celebrate Father’s Day, featuring a variety of food and wine. Reservations can be made by calling 513-899-2485.

