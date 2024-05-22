Woman, teen killed in double shooting in Dayton ID’d

As of Wednesday morning, investigators do not believe the shooting was a murder-suicide or home invasion involving a stranger, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

“We are following up on some leads to locate the suspect, but I can’t share much more on that at this time,” he said.

The shooting was reported at 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A 911 caller reported there were two gunshot victims in the house, according to dispatch records. The caller said they heard the gunshots and were in the house hiding.

The investigation is a top priority and the department’s entire homicide unit and detectives from other units are on the case, Johns said.

“Really time is of the essence in these types of crimes,” he said. “We hope to bring resolution to this today if not very, very soon.”

Johns declined to say if other people witnessed the shooting but said someone did report gunfire which is what prompted police to respond.

The victims’ relationship to each other was not immediately clear, he said.

Police have responded to the house multiple times, including Tuesday, but the prior calls don’t appear to be connected to the homicides.

“We actually had one yesterday, but we do not believe that call from yesterday is associated with today’s murder,” Johns said. “It does not appear there is any relationship between those two calls yesterday and today.”

He believed the call on Tuesday was related to an issue between a boyfriend and girlfriend but reiterated that investigators don’t believe it is related to the double homicide.

Police also are not aware of issues with neighbors or the neighborhood.

“That is not an overly high-crime area,” Johns said. “We do not believe any issue with the neighborhood or any neighborhood trouble caused this to occur.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can report tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

