Unsupervised Greene County Jail inmate walks away from work detail, sheriff says

Adrial Isaiah Parks Sr., 43, who stands 6 feet, 2 inches, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, was last seen around 1 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Parks was washing vehicles in the Greene County Jail’s administrative parking garage when he walked away. Parks had been granted “trusty status” at the jail for good behavior, and was allowed to wash the cruisers unsupervised, Sheriff Gene Fisher said.