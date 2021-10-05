springfield-news-sun logo
Unsupervised Greene County Jail inmate walks away from work detail, sheriff says

Adrial Isaiah Parks Sr.
Adrial Isaiah Parks Sr.

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf - Staff WriterLondon Bishop - Staff Writer
Updated 8 hours ago

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a jail inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon from a work detail in downtown Xenia.

Adrial Isaiah Parks Sr., 43, who stands 6 feet, 2 inches, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, was last seen around 1 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Parks was washing vehicles in the Greene County Jail’s administrative parking garage when he walked away. Parks had been granted “trusty status” at the jail for good behavior, and was allowed to wash the cruisers unsupervised, Sheriff Gene Fisher said.

Parks is believed to have taken a correctional officer’s uniform from the laundry facilities inside the garage.

Deputies are reviewing video footage of the garage interior and from area businesses. Anyone who sees him is urged to call the dispatch center immediately at 937-376-5111, 937-376-5034 or 911.

“He is not classified as armed and dangerous, but it’s always hard telling what’s going to happen,” Fisher said. “Please use caution.”

Parks was sentenced to jail for obstructing official business and no operator’s license, both misdemeanor charges. He began serving his sentence on Aug. 26, jail records show.

