These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Nine people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Sohail A. Chaundry, 36, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Dijon L. Reed-Wafer, 28, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Robert J. Seagraves Jr., 45, of Springfield: Domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business.
Kerry J. Crowley Sr., 45: Obstructing official business.
Monica Myer, 41, of Dayton: Theft of drugs (two counts), illegal processing of drug documents (two counts).
Charles E. Jacobs, 42: Possession of cocaine.
Dontay D. Dyer, 44: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (two counts), possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability (two counts).
Emmanuel A. Crossley, 34, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Francisco J.A. Hernendez, 30, of Springfield: Abduction, disrupting public service, assault, vandalism.