These 5 people were indicted in Clark County

Five people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Donald E. Sions Jr., 45, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Jamie L. Casto, 37, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Amariah R. Darst, 29, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Taalor R.E. Dewey, 34, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Scott F. Barron, 39, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business.