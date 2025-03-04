These 35 people were indicted in Clark County

Charles W. Potter, 57, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Marques E. White Jr., 31, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Michael S. Alfrey, 55, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Shelia Keeylen, 34, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.

Brandy M. Simcox, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.

Diane L. Goodwin, 61, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica N. Comer, 35, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Daniel A. Bussard, 42, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Cole T. Sowards, 36: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

April Edwards, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Brian G. Holder, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Alvin M. Williams, 31: Robbery.

Williamson Beauvais, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation, abduction.

Tamara L.S. Lewis, 27, of New Carlisle: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 33, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Kyle Savage, 34, of Springfield: Burglary.

Julian Gonzalez-Perez, 18, of Springfield: Inducing panic.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of Enon: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Oliver A. Reed, 43, of Mechanicsburg: Felonious assault.

Natalio Ortiz, 24: Receiving stolen property.

Andrew M. Herrick, 64: Rape, gross sexual imposition (three counts), pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (21 counts).

Melissa Houston, 56, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Parker Hall, 18, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in school safety zone (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.

Jon Bussard, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin Buck, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel S. Murphy, 49, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Lucio A. Cervantes, 30, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.

Matthew R. Beilharz, 32, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Stacie Vanbeber, 48, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Nathan L. Mitchell Jr., 24, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of New Carlisle: Assault.

Dominick Fenwick, 20, of Springfield: Robbery.

Mandy D. Ellis, 41, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.