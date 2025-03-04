These 35 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirty-five people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Juan R. Hendricks, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Charles W. Potter, 57, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Marques E. White Jr., 31, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Michael S. Alfrey, 55, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Shelia Keeylen, 34, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.
Brandy M. Simcox, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.
Diane L. Goodwin, 61, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jessica N. Comer, 35, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Daniel A. Bussard, 42, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Cole T. Sowards, 36: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
April Edwards, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts), tampering with evidence.
Brian G. Holder, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Alvin M. Williams, 31: Robbery.
Williamson Beauvais, 29, of Springfield: Strangulation, abduction.
Tamara L.S. Lewis, 27, of New Carlisle: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 33, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Kyle Savage, 34, of Springfield: Burglary.
Julian Gonzalez-Perez, 18, of Springfield: Inducing panic.
Michael Hutchins, 31, of Enon: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.
Oliver A. Reed, 43, of Mechanicsburg: Felonious assault.
Natalio Ortiz, 24: Receiving stolen property.
Andrew M. Herrick, 64: Rape, gross sexual imposition (three counts), pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (21 counts).
Melissa Houston, 56, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Parker Hall, 18, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in school safety zone (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.
Jon Bussard, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Kevin Buck, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Samuel S. Murphy, 49, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Lucio A. Cervantes, 30, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.
Matthew R. Beilharz, 32, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Stacie Vanbeber, 48, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Nathan L. Mitchell Jr., 24, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Ethan E. Louk, 31, of New Carlisle: Assault.
Dominick Fenwick, 20, of Springfield: Robbery.
Mandy D. Ellis, 41, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.