These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Lucas Fortune, 41, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

Hershall Ford, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Terry Fletcher, 24, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

William Portis III, 25, of Dayton: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Sarah Barnes, 33, of New Carlisle: Theft.

Jasha-Meik Button, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Sanchez Banks, 34, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

John Fowler, 24, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Terri Neal, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault, vandalism.

Jason Wooten, 52, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Joshua Lester, 38, of New Carlisle: Theft.

Theresa Lester, 57, of New Carlisle.

Marcus Hasan, 28, of Springfield: Murder, felonious assault.

Konner Hileman, 24, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Andrew Gebby, 52: Theft.

Jessie Koyl, 21, of Springfield: Forgery, receiving stolen property.

Maxwell Davis, 22, of Springboro: Vandalism.

Fabruste Delieve, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Paul Swearingen, 47: Rape, strangulation, domestic violence.

Denver Carson, 32, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, disrupting public service, assault.

Jasean Felming, 25, of Springfield: Abduction, intimidation, domestic violence, burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be, assault, obstructing official business.

Aaron Dudgeon, 26: Burglary.

William Wise, 55, of Enon: Aggravated possession of drugs.