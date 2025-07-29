These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-four people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Wade McKinster Jr., 30: Burglary.
Lucas Fortune, 41, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.
Hershall Ford, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.
Terry Fletcher, 24, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
William Portis III, 25, of Dayton: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Sarah Barnes, 33, of New Carlisle: Theft.
Jasha-Meik Button, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Sanchez Banks, 34, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
John Fowler, 24, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.
Terri Neal, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault, vandalism.
Jason Wooten, 52, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Joshua Lester, 38, of New Carlisle: Theft.
Theresa Lester, 57, of New Carlisle.
Marcus Hasan, 28, of Springfield: Murder, felonious assault.
Konner Hileman, 24, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Andrew Gebby, 52: Theft.
Jessie Koyl, 21, of Springfield: Forgery, receiving stolen property.
Maxwell Davis, 22, of Springboro: Vandalism.
Fabruste Delieve, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Paul Swearingen, 47: Rape, strangulation, domestic violence.
Denver Carson, 32, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, disrupting public service, assault.
Jasean Felming, 25, of Springfield: Abduction, intimidation, domestic violence, burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be, assault, obstructing official business.
Aaron Dudgeon, 26: Burglary.
William Wise, 55, of Enon: Aggravated possession of drugs.