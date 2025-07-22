These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-three people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Erika Milillo, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence.
Tyree Gaston, 27, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms.
Jacob Callison, 27, of Springfield: Burglary.
Na’Jee Moore, 24, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle under the influence.
Zachary McGhee, 25, of Kimberling City, MO: Receiving stolen property.
Keith Griffin, 66: Operating a vehicle under the influence.
Destany Colwell, 18, of Springfield: Rape, pandering sexually oriented matter, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Tyvonda Jones, 31, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Lemara Cochran, 34, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Dustyn Sharp, 39, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Andrew Howell, 26, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence.
Cody Windle, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jerry Smith, 46, of Kenton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jakie Funderburg, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Dontrae Sparks, 26, of Springfield: Domestic violence, strangulation.
Marcus Soles, 19, of Kettering: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle.
Kevin Johnson, 50, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Holly Shaw, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Travis Wilkins, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, abduction.
Robert Kittle, 28, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering, obstructing official business, possessing criminal tools.
Robert Durst Jr., 47, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering, obstructing official business, possessing criminal tools.
Nicholus Henry, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Jennifer Ratliff, 43: Receiving stolen property.