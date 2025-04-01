These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Larry Nott, 49: Menacing by stalking (three counts), violating protection order.

Darren B. Maiolo, 51, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Adam J. Mayse, 26, of Columbus: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Sigmon, 19: Vandalism.

Theodore T. Rihe, 24, of Springfield: Vandalism.

Jason W. Powley, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael D. Moore Jr., 36: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Alix W. Burgan, 30, of Springfield: Theft (three counts).

Ashley A. Smith, 41, of Delaware: Identity fraud, forgery.

Brian S. Mason, 44, of South Charleston: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brianna Curtsinger, 19, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Courtney M. Self, 34, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, endangering children.

Terrell A. Compton, 41: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Raymond Scott, 27: Aggravated murder, murder (three counts), felonious assault, aggravated burglary, strangulation.

Kiearia H. Daube, 35, of Springfield: Unlawful transitions in weapons (12 counts).

Lillian L. Rambo, 65, of Springfield: Attempted burglary.

Charles Ingledue, 25, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.

Timothy J. Nicholson, 36, of Dayton: Aggravated burglary, strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Zacheeus T. Norton, 31, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Bridgett Stevens, 59, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Eric Brooks, 59, of Springfield: Carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jason Balmer, 46: Menacing by stalking (two counts), violating protection order.