These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Ariana D. Whitt, 33: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Brian L. Wermter, 28, of Enon: Strangulation, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Hunter Michael Lee Powell, 21, of New Carlisle: Menacing by stalking (two counts), violating protection order (two counts).

Brittany Ayers, 36, of Cincinnati: Assault.

Manuel P. Morales, 18, of Springfield: Theft.

Caleb Lee, 25, of Fayetteville, NC: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Kittle, 28, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Huffman, 31, of Springfield: Carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence.

Michael A. Sigmon, 19, of Enon: Theft.

Myron Johnson, 27, of Columbus: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

David B. Taylor, 47, of Middletown: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Omar Ali, 44, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Danyelle N. Everage, 35, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

Adam Short, 21, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

Johnathan D. Stump, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, possession of fentanyl related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Amanda L. Neighbors, 42, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, possession of a fentanyl related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property.

Charles Debord Jr., 48, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bryan L. Jordan, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability.

Michael A. Hall, 48, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Stephanie L. Delong, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.