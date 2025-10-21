These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Jerry L. Pyles Jr., 48, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Andrew Melms, 52, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Matthew H. Dillon, 55, of South Charleston: Theft.

Christopher R. Torowski, 30, of Springfield: Forgery.

Paula Williams, 42, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Aaron Dudgeon, 26: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Olivia M. Neal, 32, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Chantay Crum, 56, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

William H. Royce, 20, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).

Rodney T. Lee, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon J. Ramsey, 29, of New Carlisle: Possession of cocaine.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany L. Barclay, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Curtis Whitmore III, 42: Theft of mail.

William W. Winget, 56, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence.

Isaac X. Lane, 29, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher L. Oliver II, 20, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident, obstructing official business.

Irving M. Herron Jr., 22: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, having weapons under disability, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.