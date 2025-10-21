These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
David R. Taylor, 47, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jerry L. Pyles Jr., 48, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Andrew Melms, 52, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Matthew H. Dillon, 55, of South Charleston: Theft.
Christopher R. Torowski, 30, of Springfield: Forgery.
Paula Williams, 42, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Aaron Dudgeon, 26: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Olivia M. Neal, 32, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Chantay Crum, 56, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.
William H. Royce, 20, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).
Rodney T. Lee, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Brandon J. Ramsey, 29, of New Carlisle: Possession of cocaine.
Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Brittany L. Barclay, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Curtis Whitmore III, 42: Theft of mail.
William W. Winget, 56, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence.
Isaac X. Lane, 29, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher L. Oliver II, 20, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident, obstructing official business.
Irving M. Herron Jr., 22: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, having weapons under disability, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.