These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Kaiden Heffner, 18, of Springfield: Felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Cara Graham, 32, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Alex M. Matthews, 30, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kelly M. Tapia, 43, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Charles Tanturri, 25, of Springfield: Murder (two counts), felonious assault (two counts), improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts).

Blake Blazer, 31, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.

Christopher Hensley, 49: Misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property.

Colton C. Phillips, 22, of Medway: Domestic violence, strangulation.

Gregory K. Daniel, 38, of Dayton: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Damon S. Williams, 28, of Springfield: Theft.

William M. Ewell Jr., 68, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.

Madison C. Boone, 28, of Cincinnati, Felonious assault, vandalism, assault.

Joshua D. Moore, 37, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Michael A. Carter, 57, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Robert J. Seagraves Jr., 45, of Springfield: Assault.

Amariah R. Darst, 29, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Jason M. Ernst, 40, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Jason A. Greider, 50, of New Carlisle: Abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service.