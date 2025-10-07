These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Paul D. Hoeffer, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Kaiden Heffner, 18, of Springfield: Felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.
Cara Graham, 32, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Alex M. Matthews, 30, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Kelly M. Tapia, 43, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Charles Tanturri, 25, of Springfield: Murder (two counts), felonious assault (two counts), improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts).
Blake Blazer, 31, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.
Christopher Hensley, 49: Misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property.
Colton C. Phillips, 22, of Medway: Domestic violence, strangulation.
Gregory K. Daniel, 38, of Dayton: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Damon S. Williams, 28, of Springfield: Theft.
William M. Ewell Jr., 68, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.
Madison C. Boone, 28, of Cincinnati, Felonious assault, vandalism, assault.
Joshua D. Moore, 37, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Michael A. Carter, 57, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Robert J. Seagraves Jr., 45, of Springfield: Assault.
Amariah R. Darst, 29, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Jason M. Ernst, 40, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Jason A. Greider, 50, of New Carlisle: Abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service.