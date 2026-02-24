These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime
1 hour ago
X

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Emma E. Hamilton, 27, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Demartaz A. Cox, 27: Receiving stolen property.

Tre’Von J. Elder, 30, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Johnell L. Johnson, 41, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Kyler J. Lanham, 23, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Steven A. Hopkins-Sowers, 24, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Josue G. Morales, 22, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Rydarius M. McWillie, 34, of Brandon, Mississippi: Felonious assault, strangulation.

Michael E. Gibson, 63, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Kyle J, McWhorter, 32, of Hilliard: Carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.

Larry W. Oliver, 53, of Springfield: Pandering obscenity involving a minor (32 counts).

Charles D. Wiley, 37, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Tracey B. Rodgers, 54, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

William J. Kerrigan, 37, of Springfield: Burglary, aggravated arson (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Renee N. Combs, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated theft, forgery.

Jamie Back, 45, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering (two counts).

Andrew H. Taylor, 33, of Springfield: Making terroristic threats.

Willquan J. Bratton, 23, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

William Moore, 50: Burglary, bnreaking-and0entering, assault, obstructing official business.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Ashley Flynn case: Video released of husband’s arraignment for murder