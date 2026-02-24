These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Emma E. Hamilton, 27, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Demartaz A. Cox, 27: Receiving stolen property.
Tre’Von J. Elder, 30, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Johnell L. Johnson, 41, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Kyler J. Lanham, 23, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Steven A. Hopkins-Sowers, 24, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Josue G. Morales, 22, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Rydarius M. McWillie, 34, of Brandon, Mississippi: Felonious assault, strangulation.
Michael E. Gibson, 63, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Kyle J, McWhorter, 32, of Hilliard: Carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.
Larry W. Oliver, 53, of Springfield: Pandering obscenity involving a minor (32 counts).
Charles D. Wiley, 37, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Tracey B. Rodgers, 54, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
William J. Kerrigan, 37, of Springfield: Burglary, aggravated arson (two counts), tampering with evidence.
Renee N. Combs, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated theft, forgery.
Jamie Back, 45, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering (two counts).
Andrew H. Taylor, 33, of Springfield: Making terroristic threats.
Willquan J. Bratton, 23, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
William Moore, 50: Burglary, bnreaking-and0entering, assault, obstructing official business.