These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Andrew M. Herrick, 64, of New Carlisle: Rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Malachi Sibole, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), assault.

Nellande Similien Antoine, 60, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Mersi Hernandez Lopez, 29, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence.

Markas Young, 37, of Springfield: Tapering with evidence.

Randy L. Salyer, 31: Theft.

Joshua W. Gentner, 35, of New Carlisle: Obstructing official business.

Ezequiel Morales, 38, of Springfield: Obstructing justice, tampering with evidence.

Carol M. Morris, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeff A. Neely, 65, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts).

Antonio M. Depriest, 25, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

William B. Wise, 55, of Enon: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Erica D. Foster, 35, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Michael D. Hutchins, 30: Strangulation, domestic violence (three counts), menacing by stalking (two counts), failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, aggravated burglary, violating protection order (two counts).

Rashon Cherry, 36, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Ronald Tipton Jr., 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Curtis Gaines Jr., 60, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order of signal of police officer.

Timothy M. Meyers Jr., 16: Aggravated burglary (two counts), aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability (four counts), unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, obstructing official business, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), carrying concealed weapons, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.