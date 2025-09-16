These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Silas Wright, 22, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Jonathan M. Keeton, 38, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.
Timothy Blase, 27, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.
Ronnie E. Richard, 47, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Mitchell Johnson, 36: Failure to appear.
Kara L. Dumouchel, 33, of Enon: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Justin L. Wallace, 45, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Shilyn M. Chiles, 28, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Ronald Callison, 48, of Dayton: Possession of cocaine.
Queen Washington, 24, of Columbus: Burglary.
Philip T. Craig, 38, of Dayton: Theft.
Kaden C. Reed, 19: Disrupting public service.
Lamont Hancock Jr., 26, of Dayton: Unauthorized use of vehicle.
Amber Bundy, 43: Violating protection order.
David L. Jones, 52, of Edwardsburg, MI: Violating protection order.
Raymond D. Scott, 27: Complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Pamela Lytle, 60, of Springfield: Complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Jacob Gilbert, 30, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Dylan White, 31, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.