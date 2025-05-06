These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Shawn P. Pack, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth A. Ackley III, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Michael E. Minnick, 41, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Chayla J. Boggs, 32, of Springfield: Failure to register as a sexually oriented offender (10 counts).

Bailey A. Kerns, 27, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Laquisha S. Nolan, 32, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.

Seanashton Hayes Sr., 36: Theft.

Shelton A. Threats, 19, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.

Terry Hembree, 32, of Franklin: Theft.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Chance J. Frederick, 29, of Mandan, North Dakota: Domestic violence (five counts), strangulation (nine counts), disrupting public service, attempted murder, abduction, endangering children (three counts), gross sexual imposition (three counts), rape, felonious assault.

Jaeda Kimanchik, 22, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Cailus J. Parks, 54, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Lamonte Jacobs, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, assault.

Tavion L. Compton, 18, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in school safety zone, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, carrying a concealed weapon.

Randy E. Beck Jr., 33, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Joshua L. Morris, 36, of Springfield: Burglary.