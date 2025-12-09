These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

xx people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Robert Mulkey, 53, of New Carlisle: Corrupting another with drugs.
Jeremy D. Wilson, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher Kelhoffer, 34, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Devon D. Miller, 29: Breaking-and-entering.
Jordan A. Frock, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Christopher Kimble, 47: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.
Scott C. Wilson, 42: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.
Christopher Chaffman, 38, of New Carlisle: Unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, illegal manufacturing or processing of explosives.
Josue Alexis, 32, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Daniel K. Dye II, 41, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Christopher Bailey, 48: Abduction, domestic violence, felonious assault.
Devon Miller, 29: Breaking-and-entering, theft.
Sean Denlis, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Marques E. White Jr., 32, of Springfield: Violating protection order (two counts).
D’Tonio S. Meadows, 21, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault, vandalism.
Eugene Yates, 80, of Springfield: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business.
Misty Lewis, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Anthony J. Coughlin, 39, of Dayton: Forgery, passing bad checks, counterfeiting.