These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Crime
32 minutes ago
xx people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Robert Mulkey, 53, of New Carlisle: Corrupting another with drugs.

Jeremy D. Wilson, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Kelhoffer, 34, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Devon D. Miller, 29: Breaking-and-entering.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Christopher Kimble, 47: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.

Scott C. Wilson, 42: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Chaffman, 38, of New Carlisle: Unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, illegal manufacturing or processing of explosives.

Josue Alexis, 32, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Daniel K. Dye II, 41, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Christopher Bailey, 48: Abduction, domestic violence, felonious assault.

Devon Miller, 29: Breaking-and-entering, theft.

Sean Denlis, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Marques E. White Jr., 32, of Springfield: Violating protection order (two counts).

D’Tonio S. Meadows, 21, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault, vandalism.

Eugene Yates, 80, of Springfield: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business.

Misty Lewis, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Anthony J. Coughlin, 39, of Dayton: Forgery, passing bad checks, counterfeiting.

