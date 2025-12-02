These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Alan Aiple, 42, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.

Kristofor K. Cavins, 41, of Xenia: Breaking-and-entering, possession of criminal tools.

Christopher Silvers, 47, of Springfield: Complicity to breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.

Andrew Melms, 52, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.

Jamie Queen, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Alejandro M. Sanchez, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Isaiah D. Howard, 19: Aggravated robbery.

Sarah Knowlton, 31: Breaking-and-entering.

Benjamin Hursh, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Christal Marquardet, 41, of Columbus: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Gregory Workman, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault (two counts), having weapons under disability.

Gordon Ward, 63, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability.