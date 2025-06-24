These 10 people were indicted in Clark County

Ten people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Mario W. Avery, 39, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Johnny M. Brooks II, 53, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Ashley Gibson, 37, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl related compound.
Erik Santiago, 45, of Bronx, NY: Theft (two counts), identity fraud (two counts).
Jonas Joseph, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Michael J. Conley, 49, of Springfield: Vandalism.
Marcus McCormick, 30, of Dayton: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
Ryan M. Durbin, 42, of Fairborn: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.
Justin L. Jaques, 39: Breaking and entering.
James P. Welsh, 66, of Fairborn: Tampering with evidence.