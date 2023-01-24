Stolen BMW in chase hits Huber Heights cruiser before fiery crash

“Moments later after that crash, we were advised that the suspect vehicle ended up crashing,” Fosnight said. “It struck two other vehicles. Everybody has been removed and taken to the hospital with injuries.”

Credit: Marshall Jobes

First responders reported seeing a large plume of heavy smoke while on the way to the crash.

Three vehicles caught fire after the collision, and a fourth vehicle was damaged that did not burn. Fosnight said it was not immediately clear whether the BMW also struck that vehicle.

There were two people in the stolen BMW and one in each of the other two cars in the crash on Brandt Pike near Chambersburg Road.

Fosnight said the crash involving the officer would be investigated separately from the second crash.