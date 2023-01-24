Stolen BMW in chase hits Huber Heights cruiser before fiery crash

HUBER HEIGHTS — The driver of a stolen BMW involved in a pursuit from Harrison Twp. struck a Huber Heights police cruiser moments before it was involved in a fiery crash on Brandt Pike, police said.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies alerted Huber Heights police just before 4:45 p.m. that they were chasing a white BMW on northbound Interstate 75 that was reported stolen out of Clark County, said Sgt. Josh Fosnight of the Huber Heights Police Division.
The stolen car traveled onto I-70 East at high speed, and it nearly struck a Huber Heights cruiser that tried to intercept it, the sergeant said.
The BMW was headed south on state Route 201, also known as Brandt Pike, where it struck a Huber Heights police cruiser near I-70.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but was believed to be OK, Fosnight said, adding that he was not certain whether she had been involved in the pursuit.
“Moments later after that crash, we were advised that the suspect vehicle ended up crashing,” Fosnight said. “It struck two other vehicles. Everybody has been removed and taken to the hospital with injuries.”
First responders reported seeing a large plume of heavy smoke while on the way to the crash.
Three vehicles caught fire after the collision, and a fourth vehicle was damaged that did not burn. Fosnight said it was not immediately clear whether the BMW also struck that vehicle.
There were two people in the stolen BMW and one in each of the other two cars in the crash on Brandt Pike near Chambersburg Road.
Fosnight said the crash involving the officer would be investigated separately from the second crash.
