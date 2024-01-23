Police give ‘all clear’ after incident at Wright State dorm

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By
11 minutes ago
X

Police at Wright State University gave the all clear Monday night after responding to an incident at a campus dormitory.

A social media post reported the incident happened at Cedar Hall and asked anyone with information to contact Wright State Police at 937-775-2111.

We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this report.

In Other News
1
2nd suspect in Bethel Twp. arson case arrested
2
Ohio Supreme Court: Ex-regulator’s assets can be frozen in connection...
3
Local police using victims’ rights law to shield names of officers who...
4
Police find malnourished 3-year-old girl in bug-infested apartment...
5
WATCH: Video shows U.S. 35 pursuit, crash into cruisers

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top