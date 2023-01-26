Piqua man sentenced to sixth prison term in first-degree felony drug case

In ordering a longer sentence, Miami County Judge Stacy Wall talked about Purter’s previous five prison sentences, the volume of drugs found in the search and evidence that Purter had used others in a network to sell drugs.

“This was a business for you,” Wall said, adding Purter was caught with “a smorgasbord of drugs.” The eight years is mandatory time.

Purter agreed to the forfeiture of $5,955 in cash seized in the search along with three vehicles — a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala — plus an ATV.