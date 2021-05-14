Oatmeal drugged with fentanyl: 2 from southwest Ohio face charges in man’s death

A jury trial date has been set for one of two Englewood residents who are charged in Indiana in connection to a man’s death which court records say included fentanyl being put into his oatmeal.
Robert Walker, 28, is due in court on Aug. 9 for a jury trial, online court records say.
He is charged with his girlfriend, Logan Runyon, 22. Runyon and Walker are both from Englewood and are also charged along with Runyon’s mother, 41-year-old Heidi Littlefield in connection to the death of Francis Kelley.
Kelley was found dead on Jan.18 at his home in Carmel, Indiana. A coroner’s investigation first found that the man died by manual strangulation, an affidavit says, and a toxicology report that was issued a couple of weeks later said the man had fentanyl in his system.
Runyon and Littlefield face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges and Walker faces conspiracy to commit murder charges, according to the online court records.
An attorney for Walker did not return a message seeking comment.
Investigators in the court documents say the incident stemmed from a custody dispute between Littlefield and Kelley. Kelley was killed in January, investigators say, and Walker allegedly told them he heard what happened.
“(Walker) advised that Logan told him they drugged Fran’s oatmeal and found Fran unresponsive but still breathing inside his house,” an affidavit filed in the cases says. “Walker advised Heidi then grabbed Fran’s ‘favorite tie” and tried to strangle him and smash his head into the ‘pavement.’”
Authorities cited text messages where Kelley asked Littlefield whether she tampered with his oatmeal, saying that it tasted funny and he was lightheaded. The texts cited in the court document show the woman responded by denying doing anything to his oatmeal.
“Walker was asked where Heidi and Logan obtained the fentanyl, to which he advised it was from a man ... who is a dealer in Ohio,” the affidavit says. “Walker advised he had the dealer’s phone number in his phone and Heidi should have it in hers as well because he gave her (the dealer’s) number to arrange the purchase of the fentanyl.”
The affidavit also says that there were previous attempts to kill Kelley.
Hamilton County, Indiana jail records show that Walker is currently incarcerated there on $750,000 bond while Runyon remains in the Montgomery County Jail.
The next court date for Runyon is not listed on the case’s docket.