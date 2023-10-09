New details: Dayton police recruit suffered skull fracture, broken ribs in Route 4 crash

A Dayton police recruit suffered a skull fracture and three broken ribs last week after a Reichard Buick GMC truck crashed into a cruiser on state Route 4.

Solomon Kessio was reported in critical but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital following the crash.

“Recruit Kessio’s brain scans so far have been positive. He is responding appropriately to questions he’s being asked,” according to a statement Monday from the Dayton Police Department. “While there have been positive steps and signs toward his recovery, the Dayton Police Department and Kessio family ask that the community continue to pray and support all parties involved in this incident, including the two people who were in the truck that collided with the police cruiser.”

A Dayton police supervisor and three police recruits were on the right shoulder of state Route 4 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday between the exits for Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road when the pickup hit the sport-utility cruiser, Chief Kamran Afzal said Thursday during a media briefing at Miami Valley Hospital.

Kessio, who started training March 27 at the Dayton Police Department Academy as a member of the 114th recruit class, was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, Afzal said.

Kessio and the other two recruits, a man and a woman, were with the supervisor conducting traffic enforcement training using a laser. The recruit class is set to graduate in mid-November, the chief said.

Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44 Foundation established an online fundraiser to assist Kessio’s family with bills, housing, child care and other expenses while he and his wife are unable to work. As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $16,350, exceeding a $10,000 goal.

Dayton police have not identified the pair injured in the truck, but said the 80-year-old driver and 63-year-old passenger were seriously injured.

Jeff Reichard said Friday that while he was waiting to hear results of the investigation, his understanding was that the truck driver may have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash.