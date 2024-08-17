Man who tries to stab Fairborn officer during jail booking gets up to 16½ years

Aug 17, 2024
A Greene County man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for trying to stab an officer while being booked into the Fairborn Police Department jail.

Tyler Warren Senter, 27, of Xenia was sentenced by Greene County Common Pleas Judge Michael Buckwalter to 11 to 16½ years in prison, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Senter previously pleaded guilty to offenses including felonious assault on a police officer, robbery and escape.

The charges are from Jan. 31, during Senter’s booking into the Fairborn Police Department jail after his arrest for theft of a motor vehicle. While being fingerprinted, he was able to get a weapon and tried to stab an officer during an escape attempt.

ExploreIndicted Montgomery County judge’s son talks about his role in charges

The officer was not injured, and Senter was subdued without injury. He was taken to the Greene County Jail, where house later he again tried and failed to escape, the prosecutor’s office said.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said the case was an example of the dangers of police work.

“Tyler Senter allegedly stole a car, which is a serious property crime, but is not itself a violent offense,” Hayes said. “In an effort to elude responsibility for a property crime, Senter put a police officer’s life in danger.”

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

