Man who tries to stab Fairborn officer during jail booking gets up to 16½ years

Senter previously pleaded guilty to offenses including felonious assault on a police officer, robbery and escape.

The charges are from Jan. 31, during Senter’s booking into the Fairborn Police Department jail after his arrest for theft of a motor vehicle. While being fingerprinted, he was able to get a weapon and tried to stab an officer during an escape attempt.

The officer was not injured, and Senter was subdued without injury. He was taken to the Greene County Jail, where house later he again tried and failed to escape, the prosecutor’s office said.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said the case was an example of the dangers of police work.

“Tyler Senter allegedly stole a car, which is a serious property crime, but is not itself a violent offense,” Hayes said. “In an effort to elude responsibility for a property crime, Senter put a police officer’s life in danger.”