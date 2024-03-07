Man gets up to 16½ years in Bath Twp. burglary, assault that seriously injures older man

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Schmid lost control of his car Feb. 24, 2023, and crashed into a Cedarwood Drive home in Bath Twp. Schmid got out of the car before it burst into flames and tried to break into a neighboring house.

After his initial break-in attempt was unsuccessful, he tried to force his way into the home of a nearby older couple and assaulted both of them. The attack resulted in serious injuries for the husband, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

A neighbor who heard the couple’s screams attempted to calm Schmid, who then tried to attack the neighbor. However, the neighbor was able to subdue Schmid until police arrived.

“It is difficult to imagine the horror that the victims endured at the hands of John Schmid,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said following Schmid’s conviction. “We are grateful for the jury’s verdict and are hopeful for a lengthy prison sentence that reflects the seriousness of his conduct.”