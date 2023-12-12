Man dead in hit-and-run pedestrian strike near Huber Heights library

A man has died following a hit-and-run pedestrian strike Thursday near the Huber Heights library.

Joseph Marshall, 36, of Dayton, died Friday afternoon at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Marshall was struck around 1:55 a.m. Thursday near the Huber Heights branch of the Dayton Metro Library at 6243 Brandt Pike, according to a crash report filed by the Huber Heights Police Division.

Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

A vehicle was traveling south on Brandt Pike in the right lane when it hit Marshall, according to the crash report. The vehicle continued without stopping.

The crash report listed the identity of the driver and the vehicle involved as unknown.

We reached out to Huber Heights police for additional information regarding the suspect and suspect vehicle.

We will update this story as more information is available.

