Man accused of stabbing Butler Co. deputy indicted for attempted murder, assault

Phillip Lovely was arrested following the stabbing of a Butler County Sheriff's Office deputy Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

34 minutes ago
A man accused of stabbing a Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday has been indicted today on five counts, including attempted aggravated murder.

Phillip Brandon Lovely, 41, of Madison Twp., has been indicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault, one for serious physical harm and the other for deadly weapon.

All are first-degree felonies.

He also faces additional charges of arson and inducing panic, both fourth-degree felonies, as well as a fifth-degree count of inducing panic.

A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy was stabbed Thursday in the back while responding to a fire call, Sheriff Richard Jones said. Nick Graham / STAFF

What happened

Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Mike Farthing responded to a vehicle fire in the 7700 block of Myers Road.

Court documents say Lovely set the vehicle on fire out of anger over a breakup. While helping with traffic control, Farthing was stabbed from behind by Lovely, who lives at the property, with Lovely telling him, “this is your unlucky day.”

The knife pierced the deputy’s ballistic vest, and a struggle ensued before he subdued Lovely.

A photo of the knife used to staff Deputy Michael Farthing of Butler County Sheriff's Office while responding to a vehicle fire in the 7000 block of Myers Road in Madison Twp. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. Farthing was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown by Madison Twp. life squad. CONTRIBUTED

Radio traffic captured Farthing reporting he had been stabbed and had the suspect at gunpoint.

Both men were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Lovely was in Middletown Municipal Court Friday, Feb. 6, where he was formally charged. Later that same day, Farthing was released from the hospital.

A Butler County sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after officials said he was stabbed in the back while responding to a call in Madison Twp. on Myers Road. Nick Graham/Drone photo

