Investigation continues into murder, suicide of 3 Wright-Patterson workers

Police said that the man, identified as Jacob E. Prichard, 34, killed his wife, 33-year-old Jaymee M. Prichard, as well as a co-worker, 25-year-old Jaime S. Gustitus of Sugarcreek Twp. early Saturday morning.

Jaime Gustitus was a first lieutenant who worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing, Jacob Prichard was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory and Jaymee Prichard worked in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

West Milton police said in a release at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jacob Prichard went to Gustitus’ apartment in the 1600 block of Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Twp., where he broke in and killed her.

It is unknown when he killed his wife, police said, but his next known location was outside the municipal building at 4:22 a.m., where he got out, opened the trunk where his wife’s body was, then killed himself.

West Milton Chief of Police Doyle Wright said over the weekend that Jacob Prichard appeared to have shot himself, and a handgun was found on the ground near him.

The bodies of the Prichards were discovered at 5:08 a.m. Saturday by a West Milton police officer who noticed the vehicle in the empty parking lot, Wright said.

Jacob Prichard is a Milton Union High School graduate. The couple, both graduates of Wright State University, owned a photo booth company that was started by Jacob and his brother in 2018, according to Dayton Daily News archives.

Police said that Jacob Prichard and Gustitus worked together at WPAFB, but otherwise their relationship is unclear.

Friends of families of the Prichards and Gustitus can access counseling and support services through the Air Force’s Casualty Assistance Office, the Air Force Employee Assistance Program and the Chaplain’s Office.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected. We stand with them as they navigate this unimaginable pain, and we offer our sincerest condolences to all impacted by this heartbreaking loss,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander, Air Force Materiel Command. “We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time.”

West Milton police said they are working with all four agencies connected to the incident as well as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Wright Patterson Office of Special Investigations.

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to call Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Moore at 937-440-6085, ext. 3991.

Staff writer Holly Souther contributed to this report.