Franklin man sentenced to prison, license suspension for 2023 crash that killed trustee

Day was charged connected to an April 11, 2023, death of Mark Campbell, 44, of Jamestown. Campbell was elected in 2021 as a trustee for Ross Twp. in Greene County.

According to a West Carrollton Police Department crash report, at around 12:50 p.m. Day was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck east on East Dixie Drive.

When he was approaching the intersection with Dryden Road, he changed lanes and crashed into the back of Campbell’s 2017 Toyota Camry, which was waiting to turn left, the report said.

The pickup truck rolled and came to a stop in the median, while the Camry spun before coming to rest in the intersection.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took Day to Kettering Health Main Campus for minor injuries.

The crash report said that Day had cannabinoids in his system at the time of the crash.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless homicide, and pleaded guilty as charged.