Former WSU professor sentenced to more than 5 years for child rape

In his 2011 master’s degree thesis at Wright State, Varhola wrote that sex offenders were “marginalized and stigmatized” in America, and how old or young the victim is for a sex act to be considered a crime is “arbitrarily defined” by law.

The paper studied judicial discretion in sex offender cases in Montgomery and Greene counties, as measured by sentencing outcomes.

Varhola’s case progressed slowly through court as evidence from the victims was gathered over time, court records show.

The first boy who spoke to police said that another boy told him that Varhola did the same things to him. At that time, the second boy did not disclose any abuse, “but made concerning statements about having secrets,” a detective wrote.

Investigators decided it was “in his best interest to give him time, as it is not unusual for children to be reluctant to discuss abuse,” an investigator wrote. Throughout the next few years, Greene County Children Services reported to police that the boy disclosed he was raped by Varhola twice.