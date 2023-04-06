Former Beavercreek DARE officer sentenced in child porn case

Kevin A. Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Dayton after he pleaded guilty in February 2022 to two charges of transporting and possession child pornography, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

“The law holds everyone accountable, no matter who they are or what their profession is,” said Parker. “As a law enforcement officer, Kovacs should have been a trusted member of society, but instead he victimized children. He deserves this time in federal prison.”