Former area schools employee gets over 20 years for exploiting girls for child porn

Snell was accused of using multiple usernames and fake identities to contact victims, and in particular from May to July 2024 used various Reddit accounts to identify and target minors. He specifically communicated with two girls aged 16 and 17, grooming and coercing them to send him child pornography photos and videos, including depictions of self-harm.

He was charged in August 2024 and pleaded guilty in September 2025.

Snell was working for the Hope Center’s Mini University as an employee of their childcare/preschool at the time of his arrest in 2024. The center said he was fired shortly after his arrest and had only worked there for a short time.

Previously, Snell also worked as a girls’ soccer coach at the West Carrollton School District for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The district said that it had received letters of recommendation from people at Centerville City Schools, Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County and Winton Woods City Schools in Hamilton County. He was employed as an educator at each of those districts, West Carrollton schools said.

Snell has been held in the Butler County Jail since August 2024, according to jail website records.

Staff writers Cornelius Frolik and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.