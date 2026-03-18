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Former area schools employee gets over 20 years for exploiting girls for child porn

ajc.com

Crime & Law
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38 minutes ago
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A Dayton man who worked at multiple area schools was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for using social media and messaging platforms to groom girls and get them to send him child pornography.

David Anthony Snell, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose to 270 months, or 22½ years, in prison for coercion and enticement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

David Anthony Snell. BUTLER COUNTY JAIL / PROVIDED

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Snell was accused of using multiple usernames and fake identities to contact victims, and in particular from May to July 2024 used various Reddit accounts to identify and target minors. He specifically communicated with two girls aged 16 and 17, grooming and coercing them to send him child pornography photos and videos, including depictions of self-harm.

He was charged in August 2024 and pleaded guilty in September 2025.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man accused of exploiting children online; Feds seek ‘additional victims’

Snell was working for the Hope Center’s Mini University as an employee of their childcare/preschool at the time of his arrest in 2024. The center said he was fired shortly after his arrest and had only worked there for a short time.

Previously, Snell also worked as a girls’ soccer coach at the West Carrollton School District for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The district said that it had received letters of recommendation from people at Centerville City Schools, Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County and Winton Woods City Schools in Hamilton County. He was employed as an educator at each of those districts, West Carrollton schools said.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man facing child sex charges coached at West Carrollton, worked in other schools

Snell has been held in the Butler County Jail since August 2024, according to jail website records.

Staff writers Cornelius Frolik and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.