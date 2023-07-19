Fletcher man sentenced to jail, community control in child pornography case

TROY - A Fletcher man convicted of pandering obscenity involving juveniles was sentenced to community control and six months in the county jail.

Matthew Blevins, 33, was sentenced on four felony charges of pandering obscenity involving juveniles in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Blevins was accused of recording, reproducing or publishing material featuring a minor in sexual activity in January. The material did not involve identifiable juveniles, county prosecutors said.

Judge Stacy Wall said the illegal activity on computer was found by federal investigators, who notified local law enforcement. The federal investigators reported the activity took place over three years. The materials viewed involved girls as young as five, Wall said. Asked why he started watching the pornography, Blevins replied it was because of “curiosity.”

Wall sentenced him to five years of community control, treatment, a mental health assessment and to have no internet access and no unsupervised visits with minors. Blevins also was ordered to serve six months in the county jail.

He was classified as a Tier II sex offender. The designation will require him to register his address with the sheriff in the county where he lives every 180 days for 25 years.