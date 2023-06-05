Ex-Bethel HS teacher accused of forging mom’s name so teen could be in her class

TROY — A former Bethel High School teacher pleaded not guilty Thursday, to felony charges of forgery and tampering with records for allegedly forging the signature of a parent on school documents.
Andrea Bullmaster, 41, of Dayton, was indicted by a Miami County grand jury on two felony counts each of tampering with records and forgery.
Bethel Local Schools officials Monday responded to a request for information on Bullmaster’s employment with a statement stating she was placed on administrative leave when an investigation was initiated by the county sheriff’s office. During the investigation, she submitted her resignation, which the Board of Education accepted on March 20, the district said.
“Bethel Local Schools remains dedicated to upholding its standards of professionalism, transparency and commitment to student success,” the district stated. Officials said the district cooperated fully with investigators, adding, “The district places the utmost importance on the integrity of its educational system and the safety and well-being of its students.”
Bullmaster had been employed by the district for seven months.
She was released on a recognizance bond by Judge Stacy Wall during arraignment in county Common Pleas Court. Bullmaster was ordered to have no contact with the student or the parent.
A sheriff’s office report states the parent contacted the department in January with concerns about Bullmaster communicating with her son through text messaging.
Detectives wrote there were hundreds of messages between the two via texts and Instagram.
The charges center on two documents Bullmaster is accused of forging with the student’s mother’s name in January. The forms were for schedule changes allowing him to be in her classroom, according to the sheriff’s office report.
