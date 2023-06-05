Ex-Bethel HS teacher accused of forging mom’s name so teen could be in her class

She was released on a recognizance bond by Judge Stacy Wall during arraignment in county Common Pleas Court. Bullmaster was ordered to have no contact with the student or the parent.

A sheriff’s office report states the parent contacted the department in January with concerns about Bullmaster communicating with her son through text messaging.

Detectives wrote there were hundreds of messages between the two via texts and Instagram.

The charges center on two documents Bullmaster is accused of forging with the student’s mother’s name in January. The forms were for schedule changes allowing him to be in her classroom, according to the sheriff’s office report.