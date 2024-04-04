Court records: Man charged after FBI finds explosive devices at Miami County home

His bond was set at $2 million and his next court date is Thursday.

Werling was arrested around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Barnhart Road by Miami County sheriff’s deputies, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office responded to assist the FBI in an investigation into Werling possibly manufacturing explosive devices at his home, according to court documents.

The FBI searched Werling’s house and interviewed him Thursday.

“During the interview, Werling admitted to manufacturing explosive devices at his residence and provided details where the devices would be located inside his home,” an affidavit read.

The FBI recovered six suspected explosive devices in the garage, as well as homemade pipes, explosive chemical components, gunpowder and other materials used to in making explosive devices.

The FBI estimated it will take about two days to safely secure the materials, according to court records.

Todd Lindgren, public affairs specialist of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office, confirmed “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in downtown Dayton and Miami County were related to the same investigation, but declined to release additional information.

Werling is a doctor in the Miami County area. He is listed as part of Premier Health’s proctology team and practices in Piqua and Tipp City.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Staff writer Nancy Bowman contributed to this report.