Coroner IDs Springfield man killed after reportedly exchanging gunfire with Riverside officer

The man was later found collapsed in a driveway, and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by the Riverside Fire Department, Colon said. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that he died at the hospital.

A signal 99, or an urgent call for officer assistance, was issued during the incident, but was rescinded when the man was found.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Colon said that the officer is a 24-year veteran.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by Riverside to investigate.

“BCI’s criminal investigation remains active and ongoing – as such, there are no further details to share at this time,” said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Colon said several local police agencies responded to assist, including the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Five Rivers MetroParks Police and Butler Township Police Department.

Our crew on scene reported seeing a red pickup truck parked in a driveway with several bullet holes in its side.

Additional details are expected to be released Wednesday. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.