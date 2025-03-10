Michael A. Hall, 48, of 965 James St., OVI-amphetamine, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI-meth, bench warrant ordered.

Cheryl R. Mcdaniel, 47, of 808 S. Center St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender.

Jose R. Sanchez, 24, of 831 Cypress St., OVI, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains in effect, vehicle immobilized for 90 days, vehicle may be released from impound upon payment, in full of tow and storage fees, to be immobilized, at 831 Cypress St., Springfield, Ohio. all fines/costs be paid before end of probation, assessed costs $525, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 3 days of jail, assessed costs $250, failure to Dr. on right, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Chelsea Davila, 35, of 1861 Broadway St., violate/protection order, guilty, 30 days of jail with 26 days suspended, 4 days credit for time served, 2 year law abide, fine and costs due within 4 months.

Charles A. Drummond, 55, of 2426 Troy Road, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

William G. Dufner Jr., 40, of New Carlisle, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 2 year law abide, community service to be completed within 6 months, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100, theft, dismissed.

Jessie A. M. Koyl, 20, of 1232 White Oak Drive, theft, dismissed.

Kaleb I. Mcnier, 19, of 17 S. Sycamore, assault, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 2 year law abide, fines and costs due within 30 days, fined $50.

Chelsie L. Rodman, 31, of 410 N. Light St., resisting arrest, dismissed.

Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 S. Limestone St., theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Benjamin R. Danon, 36, of Tipp City, counterfeiting, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Johnny E. Duvall Jr., 39, of 1425 Mound St., violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Quincy Q. Jackson III, 28, of 819 Mansfield Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Claudia C. Moreno, 19, of , request for bail, dismissed.

Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 S. Fountain Ave., theft, dismissed.

Christopher R. Rosales, 36, of Dayton, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Christy J. L. Stiltner, 28, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., theft, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Mandy D. Ellis, 41, of 1707 E. High St., Apt. 110, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to be assessed for treatment, probation to commence upon release from jail, fined $375.

Chad Foland, 44, of 2323 Irwin Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Seanashton Hayes, 36, of Dayton, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 82 days suspended, 8 days credit for time served, review for fine/costs and law abiding 1/13/25 8:45 a.m., falsification amended to obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 82 days suspended, 8 days credit for time served, review for fine/costs and law abiding 1/13/26, defendant must appear 1/13/26, fined $170.

Vontaj A. Jones, 19, of 114 Fremont Ave., assault, dismissed.

Pedro Morales, 41, of 2487 Hilltop Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains in effect, defendant to attend 3 day driver’s intervention program as condition of probation, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $250.

Zachary T. Wagner, 23, of Cincinnati, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Larry J. Nott, 49, of New Carlisle, telecommunication harassment, bench warrant ordered.

Lillian L. Rambo, 65, of 2413 Hillside Ave., attempt, continued, bond changed to “OR”, contact rocking horse upon release for physical, release written.

Micah J. Arnold, 18, of 414 Fremont Ave., assault, dismissed.

Michael A. Hall, 48, of 215 Columbus Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

