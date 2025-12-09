Michael D. Clifford, 40, of 147 W. Grand St., no bond, guilty.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 40, of 147 W. Grand, bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Lailah Delieve, 20, of 1587 Lagonda Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Howard L. Marcum, 57, of Mt Sterling, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Allan D. E. Riggins III, 27, of 1102 Burnett Road, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of 668 Drixol Ave., theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph L. Thomson, 26, of 1527 W. Main St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/may not have firearm, released on own recognizance bond.