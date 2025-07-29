Clyde P. Burk, 41, of 1835 E. Home Road 19, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Clyde P. Burk, 41, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 31, of 1524 Kenton St., bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, guilty.

Deliner Devilnord, 31, of 315 Bellevue Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000, assault, continued, headlights (2), continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua S. Elsner, 42, of Fletcher, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Pete Gonzalez, 51, of 516 N. Race St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 42, of 519 E. Liberty St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Tessia O. Haywood, 58, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 306, probation violation denied-public defender appointed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Hearn, 36, of 315 S. Burnett Road #419, intimidation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, public indecency, continued, public defender appointed.

John Johnson, 35, of 1930 Jordan Drive, Apt. E, request for bail, continued, bond $1,500.

Chelsey D. Little, 29, of 183 West Drive, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Zachary T. Mcghee, 25, of Kimberling City, MO, request for bail, continued, public defender appointed, no bond.

Andrew C. Morgan, 31, of 1888 Clifton Ave., physical control, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Arianna Parks, 24, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Lisa Vance, 43, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.