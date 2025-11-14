Abbey R. Brock, 33, of Urbana, obstructing official business, innocent, guilty, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs within 6 months, assessed costs $200.

Perez R. Elias, 27, of 2711 Dorothy Lane, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Camille Ervin, 40, of 517 E. Liberty St., request for bail, dismissed.

Kellen M. P. Etherington, 22, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Ordain Fambro, 29, of 514 Homeview Ave., possess drugs, innocent, continued, DNQ/NAPT.

Morales G. Mario, 35, of 702 Mound St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Amanda N. Martin, 37, of Fairborn, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandy R. Petticrew, 38, of 814 Selma Road, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Richard C. Ray, 59, of 1358 Emery Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Neptali Roblero, 26, of 2048 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Holly A. Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000.

Stephanie F. Sparks, 43, of 909 Pine St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Mariah K. M. Sprinkle, 23, of 1855 S. Belmont Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000.

Alfred Valencia, 68, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed, fugitive, continued, public defender appointed, bond set as “no bond”.

Angel B. Williams, 31, of Dayton, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to disclose own personal information information, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary Winget, 31, of 711 Cypress St., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Markevis L. Fisher, 38, of 340 W. Jefferson St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Brandy Lambert, 42, of 969 Lagonda Ave., assault, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Araldo Renald, 25, of 1437 S. Limestone St., assault, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 40, of 767 Sherman Ave., assault, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Lindehu Hernandez, 35, of 1512 Clay St., disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle, felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond changed to $50,000 cash, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, bond changed to $10,000 community service/10%.

Timothy W. Jones, 22, of Huber Heights, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Terry W. Stockman, 67, of 1311 Beverly St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Janaiva R. Benion, 27, of 285 E. Brent Drive, Apt. C, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed.

Hunter A. Clark, 29, of 1607 Kenton St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Kaden C. Reed, 19, of 2522 Dayton Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen J. Webb, 32, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.