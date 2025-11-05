Eugene Borders Jr., 56, of London, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, operate without valid operator license, innocent, continued, hit and run, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart on Tuttle Road, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Necolai Caudill, 30, of 724 E. Rose St., felonious assault, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed.

Douglas Evans, 35, of 3834 Dayton Springfield Lot D13, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, no contact with Greenon Local School property/vehicle, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, waived public defender, waive attorney required PT and waive time, released on own recognizance bond.

Corey M. Little, 37, of 2128 Kenton St., theft, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with prison term, theft, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with prison term.

Morgan Obrien, 26, of Medway, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with McDonald’s in New Carlisle, bond $2,500.

Benel Paul, 31, of 1138 E. John St., Apt. 1, drive without valid license, innocent, continued, bond remains, bond $1,000.

Raven S. Taylor, 22, of 1213 E. Johns St., Apt. B, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Kaylee Watkins, 33, of 2317 E. Home Road, assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Travis L. Belford, 36, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. E, burglary/person present, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Heather N. Bowshier, 41, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #181, hit skip, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, assured clear distance, guilty, fined $50.

Zachary J. Clouse, 36, of 1244 Shrine Road, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles J. Dufner, 48, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, declined public defender.

Zachary L. Hamman, 38, of Columbus, intimidation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, bond remains.

Francisco J. A. Hernandez, 30, of 407 W. High St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Alexis Staggs, 21, of Cincinnati, violate/protection order, continued, bond changed.

Natasha Castle, 40, of South Charleston, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $250.

Jamar E. Howard, 20, of 413 Hazelbrook Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 31, of 5500 Old Lower Valley Pike, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dezavier D. Rhines, 22, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. A, assault, continued, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jose Alvarado, 24, of 1005 W. Pleasant St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Brookelyn M. Foulke, 28, of 1931 Fred Jordan, Apt. L, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Timothy W. Jones, 22, of Dayton, failure to comply, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, fail to disclose personal information, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy W. Jones, 2, of Dayton, speed, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Thomas F. L. Lewis Jr., 26, of 2735 Merritt St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Darwin W. Ojohn, 34, of 2938 W. National Road, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Bryan E. Phelps, 68, of 828 Henderson Drive, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Daniell Taylor Sr., 46, of 326 W. Grand Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Mark A. Tims, 68, of Beavercreek, criminal damaging, dismissed.

West L. Tywan, 41, of 125 The Post Road, Apt. K, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $375.