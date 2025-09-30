Jeffrey A. Carter, 42, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $7,500.

Krista P. Elzey, 29, of 1682 Edwards Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

James E. Freeze, 47, of 429 S. Limestone St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

James E. Freezeric, 47, of 429 S. Limestone St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Paprice M. Johnson, 34, of Cincinnati, request for bail, innocent, dismissed, transport to Columbus, bond $5,000.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24, of Columbus, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Amber M. Koontz, 33, of 605 Tibbetts Ave., theft, innocent, dismissed.

Austin Miller, 23, of 1186 Lagonda Ave., violate protection order, continued, bond $1,500, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, fine/costs due 2/17/26, assessed costs $250.

Austin C. Miller, 23, of Medway, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, fine/costs due 2/17/26, assessed costs $250.

Austin C. Miller, 23, of 1186 Lagonda Ave., 12 point suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Andrea J. Molla, 47, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Sheldon L. Pack, 29, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Sadie E. Rice, 33, of Urbana, stopping after accident, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Anthony D. Skipper, 32, of 1339 Westmont Drive, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher L. Stewart, 36, of 140 Catherine St., criminal damaging, innocent, dismissed.

Christopher L. Stewart, 36, of 140 Catherine St., discharge of firearms amended to disorderly conduct, innocent, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Rusty Treen, 36, of Lakeview, request for bail, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, driving without lights, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Jullian A. Webb, 28, of 330 Rosewood Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Saniyyah N. Williams, 19, of 129 W. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon R. Zimmerman, 26, of 4356 Limerick Road, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.